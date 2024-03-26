PM Shehbaz convenes cabinet meeting on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held on Wednesday in Islamabad to discuss the current political, economic and security situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss a four-point agenda during the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting will review the mid-term budget 2023-24 review report during the meeting. The joint federal, provincial and district financial statements of the financial year 2021-22 will be presented in the meeting.

Sources said that the annual reports of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) will also be reviewed during the meeting. A summary of the approval of the signing of the programmes of cooperation in various fields with Romania is also part of the agenda of the cabinet meeting.

