Govt taking measures to provide relief to common man: Musadik

Pakistan Pakistan Govt taking measures to provide relief to common man: Musadik

Musadik said government is focusing on addressing economic challenges being faced by the country.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 26 Mar 2024 03:08:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy, Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said that the government is taking all necessary measures to provide relief to common man.

Speaking in the Dunya News programme “On The Front”, Musadik Malik said that government is focusing on addressing economic challenges being faced by the country.

He said that creating employment opportunities for the educated youth is top most priority of the incumbent government. The steps are being taken to promote self-employment among talented youth.

The government has initiated various programmes to provide loans for young graduates to establish small businesses, he added.

In reply to a question, he said all out efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted power and gas supply during 'Sehri' and 'Iftari' times.

To another question, he said, we are committed to facilitate local and foreign investors in the gas and mineral sectors.

In response to a question, he underscored the need for observing law by all individuals regardless of their political positions. He said everyone is equal before the law.

