Murad Saeed permitted to contest Senate election

Nomination papers of PTI leader Faisal Javed are also accepted

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed has been given a big relief by the election tribunal to contest Senate election.

The tribunal has done away with rejection of Saeed’s nomination papers for the Senate elections.

A hearing was held on the appeal by Saeed which was heard by Election Tribunal Judge Justice Shakeel Ahmed.

After hearing, the tribunal allowed Saeed to contest Senate elections.

Meanwhile, nomination papers of PTI leader Faisal Javed were also accepted.

