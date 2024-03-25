Maryam discusses economy with FinMin Aurangzeb

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam discusses economy with FinMin Aurangzeb

Finance Minister Aurangzeb was all praise for social welfare initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam

Follow on Published On: Mon, 25 Mar 2024 11:12:50 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed the hope that federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will devise people-friendly policies for improvement of economic situation of the country.

The chief minister expressed her expectations during a meeting with the finance minister here on Monday.

She said together we will pull Pakistan out of economic woes.

They exchanged well wishes for each other on assuming the charge of finance ministry and becoming the first woman chief minister of the country.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb was all praise for social welfare initiatives of Chief Minister Maryam.

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb and former Senator Pervaiz Rashid also attended the meeting.