Another quake with 4.8 magnitude jolts Balochistan

Earthquakes of varying intensities have hit the province in last few days

Updated On: Mon, 25 Mar 2024 10:59:43 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Several parts of Balochistan on Monday once again felt tremors of 4.8 magnitude on Richter scale.

In the recent days, Balochistan has been hit by earthquakes of varying intensities. A wave of panic gripped the people in cities where tremors were felt and they came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the earthquake was 30 kilometres with its centre 76 kilometres east of Zhob.

In another quake in Balochistan, tremors of 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale had hit several cities of the province.

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook Khuzdar and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province on late Wednesday night.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Khuzdar due to earthquake.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 72 kilometres northwest of Khuzdar at the depth of 43 kilometres.

It is pertinent to mention here that this was the fourth earthquake that hit Balochistan in the past 72 hours. Earthquakes were also felt in different areas of Balochistan including Quetta on Tuesday and Wednesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was southwest of Quetta.