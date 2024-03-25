First lunar eclipse of 2024 to occur today

Eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan since the Moon will be beneath the horizon at the time.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The first lunar eclipse of 2024 will occur today (Monday). However, this lunar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan, Dunya News reported.

The eclipse will be visible any location where the Moon is above the horizon at the time. It will be visible in America, most countries of Europe, from South/East Europe, much of Asia, Australia, Africa, northern and eastern parts of Asia.

It will not be visible in Pakistan since the Moon will be beneath the horizon at the time. It will be a penumbral lunar eclipse and its duration will be four hours, 40 minutes.

What is penumbral eclipse?

Penumbral eclipses occur whenever the Earth passes between the Moon and Sun, such that it obscures the Sun's light and casts a shadow onto the Moon's surface. But unlike other kinds of eclipses, they are extremely subtle events to observe.

In a penumbral eclipse the Moon passes through an outer region of the Earth's shadow called the penumbra. This is the outer part of the Earth's shadow, in which the Earth appears to cover part of the Sun's disk, but not all of it. As a result, the Moon's brightness will be reduced, as it is less strongly illuminated by the Sun, but the whole of the Moon's disk will remain illuminated to some degree.

