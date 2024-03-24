Basra rejects reports of forward bloc in PTI

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab's Secretary Information Shaukat Basra says the party is united and there is no forward bloc in Punjab.

“All MNAs and MPAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are united in Punjab. The party is taking action against those who have deviated from the party,” said Basra in a statement issued on Sunday.

The PTI leader further stated that those who have been elected are only because of the PTI founder.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif expressed his concern on the Punjab government's treatment of PTI President Parvez Elahi.

In a statement, he talked about the reported accident of former Punjab chief minister Elahi. It has been reported that the PTI leader suffered injuries after falling on the ground Adiala Jail.

