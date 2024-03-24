CM Punjab Maryam calls for collective efforts for TB eradication

On World Tuberculosis Day, CM Punjab pledges for effective treatment of TB for all

PUNJAB (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz emphasized the importance of the ongoing battle against Tuberculosis (TB) for a healthier Punjab.

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, she conveyed a resolute message, underlining the necessity for unwavering commitment towards the complete eradication of TB.

CM Nawaz asserted that TB was a curable disease, and timely diagnosis coupled with effective treatment was imperative for its elimination.

She stressed the significance of public awareness in saving the lives of TB patients, highlighting the need for widespread awareness and education on the disease.

She pledged to ensure access to effective treatment for TB across all socio-economic strata.

Maryam Nawaz emphasized the urgency of collective efforts in combating this fatal disease, calling for a united front in saving the lives of mothers, sisters, and daughters.

Her remarks underscored the collective responsibility required to address the TB crisis effectively.

As Punjab grapples with the challenges posed by TB, the Chief Minister's commitment to prioritizing public health and advocating for widespread awareness and access to treatment is crucial in the ongoing fight against the disease.