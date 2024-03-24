Inflation will be in single digit by end of 2025, claims Rana Tanveer

Pakistan Pakistan Inflation will be in single digit by end of 2025, claims Rana Tanveer

Only one and a half year is difficult, minister says

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 24 Mar 2024 13:55:19 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said that inflation would be on a decline by the next year.

Talking to media in Lahore, he said that only one and a half year is difficult as inflation would be controlled by then.

“It is hoped that inflation would be brought in single digit by the end of 2025,” he said.

Rana Tanveer added that the prime minister increased the Ramazan relief package to 12 billion rupees.

Also Read: Shehbaz boosts Ramazan Relief Package to Rs12.5bn amid rising prices

“We are trying hard to give relief to the public and 19 items are being given in the Ramazan package,” he said while adding that chief minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz has also started Ramazan Nigehban package.

The minister said that quality items are being sold on cheaper rates at utility stores.

Read More: PM Shehbaz visits utility stores in Islamabad

The people can buy flour on half price from all the utility stores, he added. The government has also decreased the price of sugar by 44 rupees per kg.

“I’ll talk to the prime minister after Ramazan to further increase the subsidy in order to give relief to the masses,” he said.