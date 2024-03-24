Flag displayed on Burj Khalifa to mark Pakistan Day

“This act of solidarity and friendship underscores the deep-rooted bond between the two nations"

Sun, 24 Mar 2024

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates extended its heartfelt appreciation to the government and people of the UAE for the friendly gesture of showcasing the flag on the magnificent Burj Khalifa on Pakistan Day.

“This act of solidarity and friendship underscores the deep-rooted bond between the two nations. We are touched by the display of friendship and goodwill,” said Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi.

It may be recalled that the overseas Pakistanis marked the day with zeal and enthusiasm all over the world.