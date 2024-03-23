President Zardari condemns terrorist attack in Moscow

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari has condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow and extended his heartfelt condolences to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the bereaved families and the people of Russia.

He said that Pakistan fully shared the grief of the families who lost their dear ones in the heinous attack.

Reports said death toll in concert hall shooting incident has surged above 140 with number of people are said to be in critical condition.

In a televised address, Putin said 11 people had been detained, including the four gunmen. "They tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the state border," he said.