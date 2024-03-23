Pakistan observes Earth Hour: Lights dimmed from 8:30pm to 9:30pm

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan observes Earth Hour: Lights dimmed from 8:30pm to 9:30pm

Pakistan observes Earth Hour: Lights dimmed from 8:30pm to 9:30pm

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 23 Mar 2024 21:32:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Earth Hour is being observed worldwide, including in Pakistan, where the lights of significant buildings were switched off from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

This day is dedicated to mitigating the effects of environmental changes globally, across 172 countries. People worldwide express their love for the Earth on this occasion.

The purpose of celebrating Earth Hour is to raise public awareness about environmental changes. All unnecessary lights and electrical appliances are turned off for an hour.

It is noteworthy that the Earth Hour movement originated in Australia in 2007, with approximately 2.2 million people participating. Currently, Earth Hour is observed in 187 countries worldwide.