Siraj slams rulers, calls for liberation from IMF, WB influence

Follow on Published On: Sat, 23 Mar 2024 20:04:47 PKT

VEHARI (Dunya News) – Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq criticised the rulers on Saturday for subjecting the country to the IMF and World Bank, urging people to join Jamaat-e-Islami if they wish to break free from the current deteriorating system and slavery.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner in PP-232, Siraj stated that their fight was against this failing system, urging everyone to resolve to free the country from the grip of the mafia.

The JI chief accused the ruling elite of fostering lawlessness and a reign of bandits in the country. He highlighted the prevalence of bribery, despite being prohibited in religion, noting that both legal and illegal activities were carried out in Pakistan through bribery.

Siraj emphasised that "Ramazan teaches us the lesson of piety, while the current government system is distancing us from religion."

He lamented that 90% of Muslims in Pakistan had distanced themselves from religion due to this system.