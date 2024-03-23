COAS Munir, Saudi defense minister discuss bilateral cooperation

Ways to enhance cooperation in different fields especially defence were also discussed

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud met Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir in Rawalpindi today.

They discussed matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral ties and ways to enhance cooperation in different fields especially defence.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi defence dinister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have strong and historical brotherly relations and have always remained well-wishers of each other.

Concluding his day long visit to Pakistan, Prince Khalid bin Salman left for home. He was bid farewell by the Army Chief at Noor Khan Air Base.