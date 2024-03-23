Pakistan, Saudi Arabia renew commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, Saudi Arabia renew commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia renew commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 23 Mar 2024 19:49:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate and strengthen bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

This commitment was reiterated during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, held at the Presidency on Saturday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki were also present during the meeting.

Welcoming the visiting dignitary, the president emphasised that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Saudi Arabia, characterised by a fraternal bond rooted in shared faith and historical ties. He stressed the importance of further enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

President Zardari expressed deep gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its support during challenging times. He praised the leadership of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the visionary approach of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, which is driving Saudi Arabia towards significant progress.

The Saudi minister highlighted the strong historical, strategic and defense cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He stressed the importance of mutual support and collaboration to deepen bilateral relations, noting his country's commitment to regional prosperity and economic integration.

Earlier, President Zardari conferred the Nishan-i-Pakistan award upon His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud during a special investiture ceremony. This recognition was bestowed in appreciation of his meritorious services in strengthening bilateral cooperation and contributing to peace in the region.

The president extended congratulations to the Saudi prince for receiving the award and expressed gratitude for his efforts in promoting defence ties.