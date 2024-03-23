Punjab chief minister orders crackdown on kite-flying across province

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed strong dismay on Saturday over the repeated incidents of kite-flying in the province, despite the ban on this activity.

The chief minister launched a campaign across Punjab to crack down on kite-flying and instructed for strict action against those violating the ban.

She directed the chief secretary to ensure the orders were implemented by the district administration and police.

The Inspector General of Punjab (IGP) was tasked with submitting a report within 48 hours regarding the incident of a youth losing his life due to kite twine in Faisalabad.

Maryam emphasised that the IGP should ascertain the responsibility of those involved in the tragic incident and submit a detailed report.

The CM lamented the occurrence of kite-flying incidents across the province despite the ban.