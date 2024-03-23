IN PICTURES - Pakistan Day celebrations across world

Pakistan Pakistan IN PICTURES - Pakistan Day celebrations across world

Pakistani embassies in major capitals celebrated the day with a optimistic message

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 23 Mar 2024 17:06:39 PKT

(Web Desk) – Not only in Pakistan, but ceremonies were held in major capitals across the world to mark the 84th Pakistan Day with national spirit and renewed zeal.

The day has its roots in the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate homeland for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.

The day was celebrated in the embassies of United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Australia, Iran, China and South Korea.

During the celebration, the messages from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out to the audience.

United States



Ambassador Masood Khan hosted a spectacular reception at the Embassy in Washington which was attended by dignitaries from the diplomatic and defence corps — X/@PakinUSA

Iran

Pakistan’s Envoy to Iran Mudassir Tipu said he was deeply honoured to have video mapping of Pakistan and Iran flags at Azadi Square in Tehran. — X/@AmbMudassir

China

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi hosted Pakistan Day event at the embassy in Beijing. —APP



South Korea

Pakistani diaspora attended the reception hosted by the embassy. At the event, Deputy Minister Chung Byung-Won congratulated Pakistan and spoke about growing relations between the two counties. — X/@PakinROKorea

Bangladesh



High Commissioner Syed Ahmed Maroof hoisted national flag to mark the Pakistan Day. —X/PakinBangladesh

Saudi Arabia

Flag hoisting ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh. — X/@PakinSaudiArab

Australia

Brisbane’s iconic bridge turned green and white to mark the Pakistan Day. — X/Zhchaudhri



UK