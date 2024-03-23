IN PICTURES - Pakistan Day celebrations across world
Pakistan
Pakistani embassies in major capitals celebrated the day with a optimistic message
(Web Desk) – Not only in Pakistan, but ceremonies were held in major capitals across the world to mark the 84th Pakistan Day with national spirit and renewed zeal.
The day has its roots in the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when the All-India Muslim League demanded a separate homeland for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire.
The day was celebrated in the embassies of United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Australia, Iran, China and South Korea.
During the celebration, the messages from President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were read out to the audience.
United States
Ambassador Masood Khan hosted a spectacular reception at the Embassy in Washington which was attended by dignitaries from the diplomatic and defence corps — X/@PakinUSA
Iran
Pakistan’s Envoy to Iran Mudassir Tipu said he was deeply honoured to have video mapping of Pakistan and Iran flags at Azadi Square in Tehran. — X/@AmbMudassir
China
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi hosted Pakistan Day event at the embassy in Beijing. —APP
South Korea
Pakistani diaspora attended the reception hosted by the embassy. At the event, Deputy Minister Chung Byung-Won congratulated Pakistan and spoke about growing relations between the two counties. — X/@PakinROKorea
Bangladesh
High Commissioner Syed Ahmed Maroof hoisted national flag to mark the Pakistan Day. —X/PakinBangladesh
Saudi Arabia
Flag hoisting ceremony held at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh. — X/@PakinSaudiArab
Australia
Brisbane’s iconic bridge turned green and white to mark the Pakistan Day. — X/Zhchaudhri
UK