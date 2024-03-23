Leaders pay tribute to founders of Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan Leaders pay tribute to founders of Pakistan

Pakistan celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 23 Mar 2024 13:21:58 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday the spirit of Freedom Movement was necessary today for Pakistan's progress.

Sharing her message on Pakistan Day, she said the nation paid tribute to Muslim League leaders for adopting the Pakistan Resolution in 1940.

Read more: Military parade, spectacular display of planes showcase Pakistan's prowess on National Day

She asserted that like the Pakistan Resolution, a movement for Pakistan's development and progress was the need of the hour today.

She advocated that youth must follow the principle of the Quaid-e-Azam, "Work, Work, and Work," for the stability and development of the country.

The chief minister also stated that the nation must follow in the footsteps of the great founders and leaders of Pakistan.

Punjab Governor

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman stated that Pakistan Day reminds us of the power of hard work and dedication to achieve goals.

He urged the people to play their constructive role in making a better state not only for future generations but also on the global stage.

Related News: Armed forces pledge to protect sovereignty of country

Federal Minister

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in a message, stated that Pakistan Day was a bright chapter of the Independence Movement history.

He paid tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam and other Muslim League leaders for the foundation of Pakistan.

Also read: President felicitates nation on Pakistan Day