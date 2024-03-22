PM Shehbaz condemns DI Khan terrorist attack

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz condemns DI Khan terrorist attack

PM Shehbaz condemns DI Khan terrorist attack

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Mar 2024 20:22:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack that occurred in Dera Ismail Khan, targeting a military convoy.

In a statement, the premier prayed to Allah Almighty for granting higher ranks to the martyred soldiers and for providing patience to the bereaved families to bear this loss with fortitude.

PM Shehbaz said that the Pakistan army remained resolute in its commitment to completely eradicate the scourge of terrorism. "Our fight against terrorism will persist until it is entirely eliminated from the country," he remarked.

The incident occurred when a military convoy was en route from Dera Ismail Khan to Tank, and a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into it, resulting in the martyrdom of two soldiers and injuries to others.