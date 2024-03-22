SC fixes intra-court appeals against constitution of military courts for hearing

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Mar 2024 17:39:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has fixed a hearing for the intra-court appeals challenging the establishment of military courts [to adjudicate cases related to the violent riots of May 9].

According to reports, the apex court will hear these appeals on March 25. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has formed a new six-member bench for this purpose.

Justice Aminuddin Khan will lead the bench, which will also include Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Wahid, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan.