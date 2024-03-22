Iftar Timings Mar 22 - Ramazan 11
Lahore
LHR
06:17 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:45 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:23 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:29 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:47 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

SC fixes intra-court appeals against constitution of military courts for hearing

SC fixes intra-court appeals against constitution of military courts for hearing

Pakistan

SC fixes intra-court appeals against constitution of military courts for hearing

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has fixed a hearing for the intra-court appeals challenging the establishment of military courts [to adjudicate cases related to the violent riots of May 9].

According to reports, the apex court will hear these appeals on March 25. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa has formed a new six-member bench for this purpose.

Justice Aminuddin Khan will lead the bench, which will also include Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Wahid, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan.

Related Topics
Supreme Court of Pakistan
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News