British High Commission's delegation calls on Punjab Assembly speaker

Updated On: Fri, 22 Mar 2024 15:43:45 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Political Counselor of British High Commission Zoe Ware called on speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Friday.

The overall political situation and parliamentary issues were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Speaker Punjab Assembly acknowledged the role of British institutions in various sectors including education in Pakistan.

He emphasised that exchange of parliamentary delegations, economic cooperation, and strengthening relations at the grassroots level could further enhance ties between both countries.

He highlighted the potential for bilateral cooperation in industries, agriculture, and other sectors, which could yield positive outcomes if suitable opportunities were provided for youth.

Speaker briefed the Political Counselor about the legislative process and standing committee system in the Punjab Assembly.

Zoe Ware congratulated Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan for being elected as speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

She remarked that hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis in England are contributing excellently in various fields, and they would play their role in enhancing pleasant relations between Britain and Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by head of British High Commission Lahore Clara Strandhoj and Political Advisor of British High Commission Talal Raza.

Secretary Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amer Habib, Additional Secretary Malik Khalil Ahmad, Staff Officer to Speaker Imad Hussain Bhalli, and assembly spokesperson Rao Majid Ali were also present on the occasion.