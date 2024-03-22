Cipher is a conspiracy against country, says Gandapur

Call ambassador and ask him who sent the cipher if there was no conversation [between him and Lu]

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur says the cipher was a conspiracy and if it was not, why the PTI founder was punished.

Speaking to the media outside the Judicial Complex here on Friday, Gandapur said he stood firm on his statement that the cipher was a conspiracy.

He said Ambassador [Asad Majeed] confirmed Donald Lu’s statement. "Call the ambassador and ask him who sent the cipher if there was no conversation [between him and Lu]", he added. Ask him if Donald Lu is speaking the truth?

He said any interference in the internal affairs of the country won’t be tolerated.

The chief minister said the KP government would solve people's problems. The federal government had to give KP’s share in divisible pool, he continued.

Gandapur said the present government was formed by stealing the mandate [of the PTI]. People did not vote for them. The [Feb 8 general] elections were the worst in the history of the country as PTI’s 180 seats were stolen, he said.

"They do not have the support of the masses, how would they deliver," asked Gandapur.