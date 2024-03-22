KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur granted interim bail till April 17

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An Anti-Terrorism Court here on Friday granted interim bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the judicial complex vandalism case.

Gandapur appeared before the court along with his lawyers and filed application for bail.

Advocate Raja Zahoor submitted before the court that his client was named in the FIR but he was not present on the scene.

He was named in 50 cases and was not allowed to appear before courts, the counsel told the court.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted him interim bail till April 17 against Rs50,000 surety bonds.