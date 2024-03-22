Adiala jailer tenders unconditional apology for contempt of court

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The superintendent of Adiala Jail on Friday tendered an unconditional apology on a contempt of court plea against him for turning down Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders.

The IHC had ordered the jailer to allow a meeting of petitioner with the PTI founder but the official spurned the order.

The jailer submitted a written reply during the hearing on contempt of court petitions.

But Justice Saman Rifat Imtiaz expressed dissatisfaction with his response and asked him to justify his action of not following the court order.

The justice asked him to satisfy the court in this regard on the next hearing and ordered him to allow a meeting of the petitioners on March 26.

Justice Saman ordered him to arrange a meeting of Allama Nasir Abbas, Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar and Firdous Shamim Naqvi with the PTI founder.

Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen chief Allama Nasir Abbas filed a contempt of court petition on March 13 against the superintendent of Adiala Jail for not allowing him a meeting with PTI founder despite court orders.