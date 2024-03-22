NA-119 by-election: Nomination papers of 12 candidates approved

Pakistan Pakistan NA-119 by-election: Nomination papers of 12 candidates approved

By-election on National Assembly constituency NA-119 is scheduled to be held on April 21.

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 22 Mar 2024 04:03:05 PKT

LAHORE: (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved the nomination papers of 12 candidates, including papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates, for by-election on National Assembly constituency NA-119.

According to the details, the seat was vacated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. By-election on National Assembly constituency NA-119 is scheduled to be held on April 21.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has approved the nomination papers of Ali Pervez Malik of PML-N and PTI leader Shahzad Farooq and Nadeem Sherwani for the by-election in NA-119.

The nomination papers of Ali Sarwar Gillani, Zarak Tanveer, Akmal Khan, Abdul Karim Khan, Asghar Ali, Ahmed Mughal, Muhammad Zaheer, Muhammad Nawaz and Mian Rohail Ashraf have also been accepted.

