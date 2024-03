Mubashir Hasan appointed PIO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The prime minister has appointed Mubashir Hasan (BPS-20) Principal Information Officer (PIO) of the government of Pakistan.

A notification in this regard has been issued.

According to the notification, the officer has held various important position.

He has been appointed as PIO under sub-section 10 of Civil Servants Act 1973.