US rejects cipher gate as cradle of lies: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President Sherry Rehman has said the US has rejected the cipher gate as cradle of lies.

Rehamn stated this while responding to Donald Lu, a US diplomat for South Asian Affairs in Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Congress and said Donald Lu had rejected the cipher controversy.

Rehamn said it was officially established that the cipher saved PTI’s politics and the PTI members and their associates were planning to play politics on Cipher.

She said the PTI principal secretary had presented a detailed explanation in Cipher case hearing.

A diplomatic documented was distorted for political gains and personal interests which was the worst example of an attempt to achieve vested interests, she concluded.



