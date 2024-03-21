Iftar Timings Mar 21 - Ramazan 10
Lahore
LHR
06:16 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:45 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:22 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:29 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:46 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

US rejects cipher gate as cradle of lies: Sherry Rehman

US rejects cipher gate as cradle of lies: Sherry Rehman

Pakistan

She says PTI principal secretary has presented detailed explanation in Cipher case hearing

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President Sherry Rehman has said the US has rejected the cipher gate as cradle of lies.

Rehamn stated this while responding to Donald Lu, a US diplomat for South Asian Affairs in Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Congress and said Donald Lu had rejected the cipher controversy.

Rehamn said it was officially established that the cipher saved PTI’s politics and the PTI members and their associates were planning to play politics on Cipher.

She said the PTI principal secretary had presented a detailed explanation in Cipher case hearing.

A diplomatic documented was distorted for political gains and personal interests which was the worst example of an attempt to achieve vested interests, she concluded.

 

Related Topics
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News