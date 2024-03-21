Apex committee of SIFC meets to review investment in country

Pakistan Pakistan Apex committee of SIFC meets to review investment in country

Briefing will be given on the SIFC and issues related to investment in the country will be discussed

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Mar 2024 11:34:13 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The meeting of the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) started on Thursday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir will attend the committee meeting while former caretaker prime minister Anwarul Haq Kakar and caretaker cabinet have also been invited.

The chief ministers have also been invited to attend the meeting in which a detailed briefing will be given on the SIFC and issues related to investment in the country will be reviewed.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Balochistan’s Sarfraz Bugti and Murad Ali Shah from Sindh have reached the venue while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Ali Amin Gandapur has not yet turned up.