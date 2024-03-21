Chairman tribunals appointed in Punjab

They would hear the complaints against lawyers

Published On: Thu, 21 Mar 2024 10:14:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chairman tribunals across Punjab have been appointed to hear complaints against lawyers.

As per sources, Justice Asjad Javed Gharal has been appointed as chairman Punjab Bar tribunal in Bahawalpur.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz has been appointed chairman for the office of Punjab Bar Tribunal in Lahore.

Justice Anwarul Haq Panu and Justice Waheed Khan have been appointed chairman Punjab Bar tribunals in Rawalpindi and Multan respectively.

