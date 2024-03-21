Magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolts Khuzdar

KHUZDAR (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Khuzdar and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Khuzdar due to earthquake.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 72 kilometres northwest of Khuzdar at the depth of 43 kilometres.

It is pertinent to mention here that this was the fourth earthquake that hit Balochistan in the past 72 hours. Earthquakes were also felt in different areas of Balochistan including Quetta on Tuesday and Wednesday. The epicenter of the earthquake was southwest of Quetta.

