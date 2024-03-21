Minor boy dies after falling into open manhole in Karachi

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved the dead body from the manhole.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Mar 2024 03:14:34 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A four-year-old boy was killed when he fell into an open manhole in Shah Latif Town Sector-22 area of Karachi on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, went out of his house in Shah Latif Town before Iftar but did not return. On searching, his heirs found his dead body in an open manhole in the area.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved the dead body from the manhole and shifted it to a nearby hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Mohsin Lashari.

