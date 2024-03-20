Iftar Timings Mar 20 - Ramazan 9
Punjab to launch housing scheme for low-income people

Pakistan

Around 100,000 houses for low-income people was reviewed

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to launch housing scheme for low-income people in six cities of Punjab.

The decision was taken in a meeting held under chairmanship of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

Around 100,000 houses for low-income people was proposed.

The Punjab Board of Revenue (PBR) has identified 17 sites for the project which would be considered.

Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha and Rawalpindi will be the main cities to execute the plan.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, the housing was a basic need of every family and the the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” project would meet the housing need of the people.
 

