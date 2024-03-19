Iftar Timings Mar 19 - Ramazan 8
462 social media accounts blocked for spreading religious, ethnic hatred

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has blocked around 462 social media accounts for spreading religious, ethnic hatred in the country.

The anti-extremism unit of the police said the accounts were spreading ethnic hatred on social media.

The closed accounts encircled 65 as against religious sentiments, 47 propagating against the country and 350 promoting terrorism.

The police said the remaining 1,060 accounts would also be closed at the earliest.

The police ordered the public to stay away from such negative activities on the social media.

“Legal action would be taken against those involved,” the police further said.

Police alleged that the public was being provoked through negative posts by the social media users on social networking sites.

 

 

