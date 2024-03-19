PTI founder acquitted in two cases

Judge Shaista Kundi accepts PTI founder’s plea for acquittal in the long march, vandalism cases

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The district and sessions court on Tuesday acquitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in two criminal cases.

Judge Shaista Kundi accepted the PTI founder’s plea for acquittal in the long march and vandalism cases registered by the Sihala and Lohi Bher police.

Advocate Naeem Panjutha argued before the court that all the cases against the PTI's former chief were based on assumptions that he intended to do so. Several cases were registered in a single day.

In many cases, there are no witnesses, even no statements of witnesses filed. In other cases, the plaintiff is an SHO who has no authority to file case.

The court asked the lawyer whether the PTI founder had been acquitted in any case. The lawyer answered in the affirmative.

Subsequently, the court acquitted the PTI supremo in two cases.