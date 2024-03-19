SIC nominates Ahmed Khan Bhachar opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza announces both the appointments

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) on Tuesday nominated Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar as the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Moin Riaz Qureshi as his deputy.

SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza announced both the appointments.

The SIC chief deplored in a statement the state of affairs as Mian Aslam Iqbal, who was nominated opposition leader in the Punjab, was not even being allowed to take oath as a member of the assembly.

“Keeping this situation in view, Ahmed Khan Bhachar is temporarily nominated as the Opposition Leader on the instructions received from PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan in consultation with Mian Aslam Iqbal,” the Sahibzada added.

Mian Aslam Iqbal will be the Leader of Opposition after taking oath, he concluded.

