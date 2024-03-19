Earthquake jolts Quetta, parts of Balochistan

Rescue authorities put on high alert

QUETTA: (Dunya News) - Severe earthquake tremors have been felt in different areas of Balochistan including Quetta, after which people came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba.

Earthquake shocks were felt in different areas of Balochistan early in the morning. The intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 5.4 on Richter scale.

The depth of the earthquake was 35-km underground while the epicenter was 150-km southwest of Quetta.

Apart from Quetta, earthquake tremors were also felt in Nushki, Chagai, Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Pashin, Mastung, Dalbadin and other areas.

The rescue authorities were put on high. No loss of life or property was reported in any area of the province.

