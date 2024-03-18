Sehar Timings Mar 19 - Ramazan 8
FM Dar desires to strengthen Pak-China ties

Pakistan

He expressed the desire during a meeting with Chinese ambassador

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday.

While appreciating Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s letter to him on assumption of office, the Foreign Minister expressed the desire to further strengthen All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and to upgrade China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Last week, former finance minister Ishaq Dar was named as the country's foreign minister, at a time when growing economic and security challenges will dominate the nation's foreign policy.

Dar, 73, a chartered accountant and a seasoned politician, comes from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, which is leading the ruling coalition. 

