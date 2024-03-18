Sehar Timings Mar 19 - Ramazan 8
PTI to launch protest movement across country

PTI to launch protest movement across country

Pakistan

Marwat says first meeting will be held in Islamabad on March 30

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to launch a country wide protest movement.

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat while talking to the media outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House said three important decisions were taken by the core committee meeting.

The core committee has decided to launch a strong protest movement in the center and the provinces.

Marwat said the first meeting would be held in Islamabad on March 30.

“My statement was played wrongly on TV. We have no differences,” he said, adding that the members of Punjab, Sindh, KhyberPakhtunkhwa would appear in the court during the hearing of the cases of the PTI founder.

He questioned people like Mehmood Khan and Pervaiz Khatak had purged by taking bath in Gang.

“Every decision taken by the core committee will be approved by the PTI founder,” he concluded.
 



