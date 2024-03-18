Punjab to provide solar panels for tube wells to farmers: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab to provide solar panels for tube wells to farmers: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz

Punjab to provide solar panels for tube wells to farmers: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz

Follow on Published On: Mon, 18 Mar 2024 20:03:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A special meeting convened jointly under Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made the decision to provide solar panels for tube wells to farmers.

Nawaz Sharif stressed the increasing costs of electricity and gas, questioning the endurance of the people. He advocated for equipping farmers with solar panels, urging government expenditure in this regard.

Ex-PM Nawaz stressed the need to ensure fair compensation for formers' hard work. He also advised them to save them from exploitation by middlemen.

The briefing at the meeting revealed past governmental practices of supplying wheat to mills below purchase rates, resulting in a substantial debt of Rs630 billion, with a looming risk of it escalating to Rs1.1 trillion.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif pledged modern machinery and the exploration of drip irrigation to enhance farming efficiency and reduce water consumption. She also desired a comprehensive strategy to curb fertiliser price hikes.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Bukhari, Food Minister Bilal Yasin, Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq, alongside other officials the Chief Secretary, SMBR, Secretary of Food, Agriculture, Finance, Chairman of PITB, and others attended.