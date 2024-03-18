PP-32 by-poll: ECP directs acceptance of nomination papers of Qaisera Elahi, others

PP-32 by-poll: ECP directs acceptance of nomination papers of Qaisera Elahi, others

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instructed the returning officer (RO) for Gujrat on Monday to promptly accept the nomination papers of five candidates, including Qaisera Elahi, the spouse of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi.

The candidates had lodged complaints with the ECP, alleging that the returning officer was absent when they attempted to submit their nomination papers for the by-poll to the provincial constituency of PP-32.

In response to these complaints, the ECP issued written instructions to the relevant returning officer to receive the nomination papers from the candidates.

The provincial seat of PP-32 fell vacant after Chaudhry Salik Hussain retained his MNA seat.

The by-election for the constituency is scheduled to take place on April 21.