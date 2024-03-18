Cabinet approves Punjab budget 2023-24

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab cabinet on Monday approved Rs4,480 billion budget 2023-24.

The budget was approved in a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and attended by ministers, Punjab chief secretary and officials.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the Punjab Sales Tax Service Act besides approving supplementary budget 2023-24 for July-October, and November-February and March 2024.

According to budget document, Rs473.6 billion have been allocated for health, Rs596 billion for education, Rs382 billion for construction, and Rs127.7 billion for local government projects.

Allocations have also been made for various initiatives, including a Rs30 billion Ramazan package, Rs11 billion for free books for students and Rs12.5 billion for the Central Business District and PKLI endowment fund.

Moreover, Rs11.4 billion were set aside for expansion programme of hygiene, while Rs264 billion have been allocated for the payment of wheat debt. Also, Rs25.6 billion have been designated for agriculture subsidies.

The budget will now be presented before the Punjab Assembly and will be approved after a debate.

In its previous session, the assembly had decided that it would not approve the provincial budget for the remaining three months of the financial year 2023-24 and decided to debate on it on March 18 (today).