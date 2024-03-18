NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq takes austerity measures to cut expenditures

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq takes austerity measures to cut expenditures

Speaker has returned 40 staff members and 6 vehicles

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has announced a series of austerity measures aimed at curbing national expenditures.

Among the notable cuts, Sadiq, the Lower House Speaker, has slashed extravagant protocol privileges, including staff and security vehicles assigned to the custodian of the house.

According to sources, Sadiq has declined to employ up to 40 staff members and has returned the summary to the National Assembly. He has also relinquished six security vehicles allocated to his position.

In addition to these measures, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has called for a detailed report on the expenditures of his house and office.

This move underscores a broader trend among public officials towards cost-cutting initiatives amid the country's challenging economic circumstances.

Notably, several newly elected officials, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, have opted to forgo their salaries in response to the deteriorating economic situation.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa's decision to auction off luxury vehicles allocated to the CJP’s office, signaling a collective effort among government officials to tighten spending in light of economic challenges.