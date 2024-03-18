Resolution condemning Mir Ali checkpost attack submitted in Punjab Assembly

Resolution condemning Mir Ali checkpost attack submitted in Punjab Assembly

Resolution was submitted by PML-N's member of Punjab Assembly Kanwal Liaquat

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A resolution condemning the attack on Mir Ali's checkpost of North Waziristan was submitted to the Punjab Assembly.

The resolution was submitted by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz's (PML-N's) member of Punjab Assembly Kanwal Liaquat advocate.

In the resolution, it was stated that this house (Punjab Assembly) strongly condemns the cowardly attack of the enemy on the checkpost in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

The entire nation pays tributes to the soldiers who embraced martyrdom in this terrorist attack.

The resolution further stated that the salutes its brave sons, the nation was standing united with the forces of Pakistan.

The eternal sacrifices of the martyrs of the country were unforgettable, the martyrs who sacrificed their lives were people's pride, the resolution said .

