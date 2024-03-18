Punjab Assembly to meet today for budget session

Finance minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman will present the budget for next three months.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The budget session of Punjab Assembly will be held today (Monday) while agenda in this regard has already been issued.

The Punjab Assembly session is scheduled to start at 2:00 PM in which finance minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman will present the budget for next three months.

According to sources, the house will also pass the budget already used during last eight months.

The house has already passed the budget for the ongoing month during its session held in February.

