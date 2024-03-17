Sehar Timings Mar 18 - Ramazan 7
Lahore
LHR
04:47 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:20 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:50 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:56 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:18 AM
Pakistan

Roof collapse kills six in South Waziristan

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) – At least six people were killed and four others suffered injuries as roof of a house collapsed in Ragzai area of Barmal Tehsil in South Waziristan on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, among the deceased were three men, two children, and a woman. Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the injured and bodies to the nearby hospital.

The local authorities are investigating the cause of the roof collapse to ensure the safety of the community after the incident.

 

