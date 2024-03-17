Iftar Timings Mar 17 - Ramazan 6
Lahore
LHR
06:14 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:43 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:19 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:25 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:43 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Naqvi vows befitting response to terrorism

Naqvi vows befitting response to terrorism

Pakistan

Reacting to the attack, he said the perpetrators would be responded in the strongest term

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in North Waziristan.

Reacting to the attack, he said the perpetrators would be responded in the strongest term.

He said that the nation is united in the face of such cowardly acts and stands with Pakistan Army.

It may be recalled that seven soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel and a captain, were martyred in an attack by terrorists on a checkpoint of the security forces in Mir Ali a day ago.

Related Topics
Pakistan
War on Terror
Terrorism



Advertisement

Related News