'Maula Jutt–style' politics to yield nothing, Vawda tells PTI's founder

Says embattled PTI could only thrive with a democratic way

Updated On: Sun, 17 Mar 2024 07:09:49 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Ex-federal minister Faisal Vawda has asked the PTI’s founder that politics of confrontation will yield nothing, stressing the embattled PTI could only thrive with a democratic way.

Talking to the journalists, the former minister asked the PTI founder to give up the politics of 'Maula Jutt' and find a democratic way for his embattled party.

"I tried to convince the PTI founder, but was not ready to shun the politics of confrontation, Vawda said while speaking at a press conference in Karachi.

The former federal minister compared Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz with former PTI Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar, who was criticised for his bad governance in the province.

When asked about the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he predicted that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will face troubles after Ramazan.

He lamented that horse trading was a reality in Pakistani politics and he could not say it with surety if it would not take place this time.

To a query, Vawda said he would hold meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari a thousand times.

He added that he did not participate in the election as the government had a short tenure.

"I think the coalition government will last two or two and a half years,” he said.

