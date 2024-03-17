Maleeka Bokhari gets permission to fly to Australia after Maryam Nawaz takes notice of her appeal

Pakistan Pakistan Maleeka Bokhari gets permission to fly to Australia after Maryam Nawaz takes notice of her appeal

She thanks Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for giving a sympathetic view to her appeal for help

Follow on Published On: Sun, 17 Mar 2024 04:58:37 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Maleeka Bokhari has got permission to fly to Australia to see her sister in a hospital after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took a prompt action on her appeal to let her go Australia.

Taking to X (formerly known Tweeter), Maleeka Bokhari said, “I have come to know that my name has been excluded from No Fly List.”

She thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for giving a sympathetic view to her appeal for help.

The CM in her tweet prayed for the early recovery of Maleeka Bokhari’s sister.

Maleeka Bokhari in her tweet has appealed to the people for the early recovery of her sister.

“Please pray for my sister Erum Bokhari, who is only 46 years old and has gone in coma after suffering brain haemorrhage.

She is fighting for her life on a ventilator in a hospital in Australia. I cannot not travel out of the country to be with her. She has been a mother to me. Please remember her in your duas.”

