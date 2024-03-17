Atta condemns 'PTI's media campaign' against martyrs

Says strict action to be taken against those involved in such activities

ISLAMABAD: (Dunya News) Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar has paid tribute to the martyrs in the terrorist attack in Mir Ali and condemned alleged smear campaign by PTI-linked accounts against the martyrs.

The minister said that PTI's alleged campaign against martyrs and national institutions clearly shows why it relies on foreign donations.

He condemned the campaign by PTI-linked accounts against the martyrs and said terrorists attacked on the ground and PTI supporters attacked from the social media front.

He alleged be it the May 9 attacks or the martyrdoms in the Lasbela helicopter crash on August 9, Tehreek-e-Insaf has always mocked the martyrs. There is no room for such people in the heart of the nation.

The federal said that this is neither a political party nor these political workers, they are only rioters and militants, strict legal action will be taken against these evil elements.

Attaullah Tarar said by protesting outside the IMF office, PTI attacked the economic front of Pakistan.

