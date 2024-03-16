KSA will continue extending unfaltering support to Pakistan: MBS

In a phone call, Saudi Crown Prince extends felicitations to PM Shehabz on assuming office

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman rang up Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and extended felicitations on assuming office of the prime minister.

The prime minister thanked the Saudi Crown Prince and prayed for recovery of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Salman bin Abdulaziz.

On this occasion, the prime minister also congratulated the Saudi leadership and the people on the occasion of Ramazan and said he hoped the holy month will bring peace and prosperity for all the Muslims of the world.

Prime Minister Sharif said the people of Pakistan respected the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi Crown Prince.

He said Pakistan had historical, cultural and deep fraternal relations with Saudi Arabia. Both countries had helped each other in every difficult time, he said.

Shahbaz Sharif thanked Saudi Arabia for its unwavering support and assistance to Pakistan and invited the Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan, saying the people of Pakistan were looking forward to extend a warm welcome to the Saudi Crown Prince.

On this occasion, the Saudi Crown Prince thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and said both countries had strong brotherly relations with each other.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also reiterated his commitment to continue unwavering support to Pakistan.

